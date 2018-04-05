Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Announces Earnings Results

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of VJET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 30,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,656. Voxeljet has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VJET shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Voxeljet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Voxeljet

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

