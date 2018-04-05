Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Share Price

News stories about Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voxx International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.4252005402167 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

VOXX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,683. Voxx International has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Voxx International had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Voxx International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voxx International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

About Voxx International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

