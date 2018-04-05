Voya Financial (VOYA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.2778888384858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,434. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $8,531.38, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

