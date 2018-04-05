VPNCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,016.00 (CRYPTO:VASH)

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One VPNCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VPNCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. VPNCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,016.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About VPNCoin

VPNCoin (CRYPTO:VASH) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2014. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. The official website for VPNCoin is www.bitnet.cc. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VPNCoin

VPNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to purchase VPNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VPNCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VPNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

