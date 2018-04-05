Vulcan Materials (VMC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.9271177849712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,932.09, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $977.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total transaction of $620,811.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,819.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

