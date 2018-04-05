Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vuzix (VUZI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.842263901358 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

VUZI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,727. The firm has a market cap of $140.60, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 123.93% and a negative net margin of 354.51%. research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, CFO Grant Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,252 shares of company stock worth $73,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

