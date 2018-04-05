W. R. Grace and Company (GRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace and Company (NYSE:GRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace and from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Monday, February 12th.

GRA stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. W. R. Grace and has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,380.43, a P/E ratio of 401.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. W. R. Grace and had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $459.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. W. R. Grace and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that W. R. Grace and will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. W. R. Grace and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

In other W. R. Grace and news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 268,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,582,970.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $248,529.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,998.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,225. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace and by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace and by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace and by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

