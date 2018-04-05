Wabash National Co. (WNC) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,813. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.01, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,459,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 25.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Wabash National by 59.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

