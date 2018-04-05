WaBi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (CRYPTO:WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, WaBi has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. WaBi has a market cap of $27.35 million and $1.20 million worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaBi token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaBi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00183455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WaBi Profile

WaBi’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaBi is an Ethereum-based platform supporting Walimai's anti-counterfeit system. The Walimai anti-counterfeit labels link digital and physical assets through RFID Radio-frequency identification with anti-copy functionality. Consumers can authenticate the product through their phone app and are able to purchase products protected by Walimai technology with WABI. User are also rewarded with WABI tokens for for using the Walimai safe channel. WABI is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used in the Walimai safe channel. “

Buying and Selling WaBi

WaBi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Binance. It is not possible to buy WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WaBi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaBi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.