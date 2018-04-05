WaBi Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. WaBi has a total market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaBi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One WaBi token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00009063 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00695379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00184702 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi launched on December 9th, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io. The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaBi is an Ethereum-based platform supporting Walimai's anti-counterfeit system. The Walimai anti-counterfeit labels link digital and physical assets through RFID Radio-frequency identification with anti-copy functionality. Consumers can authenticate the product through their phone app and are able to purchase products protected by Walimai technology with WABI. User are also rewarded with WABI tokens for for using the Walimai safe channel. WABI is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used in the Walimai safe channel. “

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

