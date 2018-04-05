Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 21st. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $28,613.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00145273 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000409 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. The current Wagerr token is a transitionary token issued on the Waves Platform. It's a provisionary token that can be exchanged freely on the Waves decentralized exchange before the Wagerr mainnet launches. “

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

