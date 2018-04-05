Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $62,643.51, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

