Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,445 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.10% of Walmart worth $296,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,941,000 after acquiring an additional 166,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,201,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Walmart stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $253,431.80, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/walmart-inc-wmt-holdings-reduced-by-barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.