CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 191,513 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 191,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 929.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,661,000 after buying an additional 3,273,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 247.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walt Disney by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $564,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $149,495.47, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/walt-disney-co-dis-stake-decreased-by-cibc-world-markets-inc-updated.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.