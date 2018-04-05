Walton Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:WTC)

Walton (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Walton has a total market capitalization of $566.94 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Walton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walton token can now be bought for $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EtherDelta, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Walton has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00693576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00184847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176310 BTC.

Walton Profile

Walton’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Walton’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Walton is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Walton is www.waltonchain.org. Walton’s official Twitter account is @Waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Walton Token Trading

Walton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Allcoin, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta, HitBTC, COSS and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to buy Walton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walton must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walton using one of the exchanges listed above.

