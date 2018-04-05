Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Washington Federal worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 258,654 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 925,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,905.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

