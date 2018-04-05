WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €66.70 ($82.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get WashTec alerts:

WSU opened at €75.50 ($93.21) on Wednesday. WashTec has a twelve month low of €53.33 ($65.84) and a twelve month high of €83.60 ($103.21).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €66.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/washtec-wsu-pt-set-at-66-70-by-warburg-research-updated-updated.html.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle washing solutions in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of wash systems with conventional brushes, rollovers, wash tunnel conveyor systems, cloth washers, and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.