WavesGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,564.00 (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $341,564.00 and approximately $440.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00694300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,497,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,326 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

