HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Director Buys $1,070,000.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Director Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $249,288.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCHC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

