We Are One Seven LLC Invests $115,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 631.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $155.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $166.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

