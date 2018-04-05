We Are One Seven LLC Invests $101,000 in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 23.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ING opened at $16.77 on Thursday. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,048.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a $0.5344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Invests $101,000 in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/we-are-one-seven-llc-invests-101000-in-ing-groep-nv-ing-stock-updated.html.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.