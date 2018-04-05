We Are One Seven LLC Invests $107,000 in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,454,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,960,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $116.68 on Thursday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $121.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.3369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

