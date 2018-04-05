We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 102,446 First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:FV)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:FV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI accounts for approximately 1.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,580,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,348,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 336,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 314,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $28.59 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

