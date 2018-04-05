We Are One Seven LLC Invests $110,000 in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 17.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 188,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,680,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospital Co. of America stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Hospital Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $33,965.15, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. Hospital Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $4,963,478.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 35,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $3,705,982.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,422.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hospital Co. of America from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Hospital Co. of America from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

