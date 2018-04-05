We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $23.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Invests $104,000 in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/we-are-one-seven-llc-takes-position-in-blackrock-taxable-municipal-bond-trust-bbn-updated.html.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.