Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $381,000 in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 20,774,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,406,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $303,110.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wealth-advisors-of-tampa-bay-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.