Wealthfront Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253,431.80, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

