WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “28,157 Shares in JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/wealthplan-partners-llc-invests-1-44-million-in-jpmorgan-disciplined-hy-etf-jphy-stock-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.