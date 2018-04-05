Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14,804.67, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,516 shares in the company, valued at $888,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

