Weatherford International (WFT) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) debt fell 0.9% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $91.00 and were trading at $95.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray lowered Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

WFT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 34,916,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,942,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21. Weatherford International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2,146.21, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 114.20%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $25,745.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,371.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,931 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $77,820.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 238,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

