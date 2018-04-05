Weatherford International (WFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Jefferies Group

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $2.08 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.86. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFT. Bank of America raised Weatherford International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,146.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $25,745.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,371.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $165,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 946,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 505,681 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

