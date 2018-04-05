Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after acquiring an additional 589,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,696,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,025.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699,278.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137 over the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/webster-bank-n-a-reduces-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-goog-updated-updated.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.