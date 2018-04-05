Wedbush Cuts Accenture (ACN) Price Target to $153.50

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $180.00 to $153.50 in a report released on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of ACN opened at $149.97 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $94,008.44, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $8,483,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

