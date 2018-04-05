Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Trivago (TRVG)

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRVG. Deutsche Bank raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on Trivago and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trivago in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Trivago has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2,349.79, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $181.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trivago by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trivago by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 339,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

