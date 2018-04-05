Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KemPharm (KMPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH):

3/29/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – KemPharm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/21/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2018 – KemPharm was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2018 – KemPharm was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ KMPH) traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,691. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92. KemPharm Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.06, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 6.77% of KemPharm worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

