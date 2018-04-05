Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Proofpoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/9/2018 – Proofpoint had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/6/2018 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

3/5/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/2/2018 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/27/2018 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proofpoint has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The company’s sustained focus on launching new products like Domain Discover and acquisitions with the likes of Cloudmark and Weblife.io have helped it to register approximately 35% revenue growth continuously for the last few quarters. The company also maintains a high renewal rate of more than 90% which signifies that it has a better product portfolio and stickier customers. A high renewal rate indicates more predictable revenues and a lesser selling cost. Nonetheless, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes.”

2/8/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We see gross margin upside in the 2H with the completion of a next-gen cloud platform rollout. We believe Proofpoint’s steady execution remains impressive but see valuation as full at current levels.””

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $108.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $107.00 to $122.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.65. 542,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,730. The firm has a market cap of $5,664.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Get Proofpoint Inc alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey Newell sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $789,986.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $3,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,005.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $13,359,684. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Proofpoint by 901.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000.

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.