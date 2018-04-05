Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2018 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. "

3/30/2018 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2018 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2018 – DBV Technologies was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/14/2018 – DBV Technologies was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,847. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,335.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

