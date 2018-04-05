Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tele Columbus (TC1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tele Columbus (ETR: TC1) recently:

4/4/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €11.00 ($13.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €12.80 ($15.80) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €11.00 ($13.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €10.60 ($13.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €10.60 ($13.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €12.80 ($15.80) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR TC1 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €8.45 ($10.43). 66,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus AG has a 52-week low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a 52-week high of €10.40 ($12.84).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.