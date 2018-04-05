Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TA)

TransAlta (TSE: TA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2018 – TransAlta was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at GMP Securities from C$8.25 to C$8.50.

2/28/2018 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

1/29/2018 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$6.31 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$605.06 million.

In related news, Director Gordon Giffin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,400.00.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

