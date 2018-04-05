Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) recently:

3/26/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.50.

3/24/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/23/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/19/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/22/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Sailpoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE SAIL) traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Get Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.