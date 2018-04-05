Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – GoPro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – GoPro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

3/6/2018 – GoPro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2018 – GoPro was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.36 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – GoPro had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $6.50 to $5.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – GoPro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – GoPro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

GoPro (NASDAQ GPRO) traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,028. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.19 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,562.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 958.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

