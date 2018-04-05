Weight Watchers International (WTW) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weight Watchers International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1199499302433 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WTW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,193. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $4,135.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $137,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,820.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 2,359,702 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $142,714,776.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,441,435.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/weight-watchers-international-wtw-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-17.html.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.