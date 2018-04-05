Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,810,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,684,000 after purchasing an additional 717,876 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,697,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 574,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 1,109,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,919. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $3,628.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 58.81%. sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/weingarten-realty-investors-wri-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.