Weir Group (WEIR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($36.08) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($35.09) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($30.67) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,220 ($31.16) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Weir Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($13.05) to GBX 2,270 ($31.86) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281.18 ($32.02).

Shares of WEIR stock traded up GBX 73.50 ($1.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,005 ($28.14). 745,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,696 ($23.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,326 ($32.65).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

