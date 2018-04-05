Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 16,566 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Facebook stock opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453,499.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock worth $1,103,479,074. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

