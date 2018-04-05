Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Share Price

News coverage about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.510289999421 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE WCG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,338. The company has a market capitalization of $8,656.02, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.86.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

