Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 59,963 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO David J. Honan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $499,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas P. Buth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,136 shares of company stock worth $9,701,909. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,300.28, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

