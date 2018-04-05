Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 43,385 Shares of LifePoint Health (LPNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of LifePoint Health worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LifePoint Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LifePoint Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LifePoint Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III purchased 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,862.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPNT stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,806.62, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LifePoint Health has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. analysts forecast that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPNT shares. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised LifePoint Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LifePoint Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LifePoint Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

