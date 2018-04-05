Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.17 Million Position in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $209.04 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $152.09 and a 52 week high of $214.33. The company has a market cap of $7,744.31, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $4,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total value of $1,527,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,582 shares of company stock worth $23,816,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

