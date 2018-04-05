Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHM) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000.

SCHM stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

